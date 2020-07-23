/
/
boone county
Last updated July 23 2020
117 Apartments for rent in Boone County, KY
Union
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Central Florence
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$990
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1566 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
Burlington
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$830
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
Burlington
South Pointe
6032 S Pointe Dr, Burlington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience a lifestyle of convenience and affordability at South Pointe. South Pointe offers a quiet tucked away setting, yet is only minutes from shopping, restaurants and convenient access to I-75 and I-275.
Union
1157 Fairman Way
1157 Fairman Way, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
NO STEP LIVING! This adorable no step, open floor plan condo on first floor has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. Master has no step shower. Luxury Plank Vinyl throughout home.
Oakbrook
8814 Woodridge Drive
8814 Woodridge Drive, Oakbrook, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Florence. Newer roof and appliances, gas fireplace. Hard woods, freshly painted throughout. Updated kitchen cabinets, new refrigerator. 3 finished levels with a possible bedroom in the basement.
Burlington
2671 Paragon Mill Drive
2671 Paragon Mill Dr, Burlington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Welcome to this 1 year new Kimbell plan by Fischer Homes in the active community of Paragon Mill. Open concept layout with a huge great room with cathedral ceiling. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double sinks and counter bar.
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
511 Main St
511 Main Street, Lawrenceburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
995 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Apartment For Rent Lawrenceburg Indiana - Property Id: 75957 Are you looking for a spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. This property comes with a nice deck on the back, along with off street parking.
Westwood
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Westwood
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Delaware Crossing Apartments
1800 Brentwood Ln, Independence, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1340 sqft
10771 Brent Water Pl. Apt. J Available 08/01/20 3 BD 2 BA - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3316218)
East Price Hill
2812 Price ave 1 & 17
2812 Price Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Nice 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 263050 Very nice 1 bedroom, located in the Incline District of Price Hill. Coin Op laundry, Parking lot, Gas and Hot water included. A/C Units. Tenant pays electric.
Covedale
5141 Sumter Ave 2
5141 Sumter Avenue, Covedale, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
900 sqft
Large Bed 900 sq ft ON CUL DE SAC, QUITE AREA - Property Id: 245341 2 family 1bedroom 1 bath on cul de sac 2nd floor. could be a small 2 bed room. Walk in closet, pantry, central air and updated windows.
Delhi Hills
275 Ihle Drive,
275 Ihle Drive, Delhi Hills, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1568 sqft
Ihle 275 4BR/2.
856 GILCREST
856 Gilcrest Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
972 sqft
DElhi - WELL MAINTAINED BRICK RANCH ON CUL DE SAC - Nice and clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, vinyl windows and glass block. Fenced back yard. Finished family room in basement. (RLNE5899959)
West Price Hill
4761 Dale Avenue
4761 Dale Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1048 sqft
4761 Dale Avenue Available 08/07/20 4761 Dale Ave 2BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Bridgetown North
4423 Bridgetown Road
4423 Bridgetown Road, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Over 2000 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living rm, dining rm, eat in kitchen w/washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors
Westwood
3604 Allview Circle
3604 Allview Circle, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1172 sqft
4 bedroom & 2 full baths. Totally renovated kitchen, all new flooring and remodeled 2nd floor bath. New HVAC, roof & windows. 2 Car tandem garage.
West Price Hill
850 Overlook Avenue - 2
850 Overlook Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom in a 4 family house in the Covedale area. Carpet throughout with the exception of the tile in the kitchen and bathroom. A dining area that is open to the kitchen. There is laundry in the building.
East Price Hill
778 Summit Avenue - 3
778 Summit Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath; top floor unit nestled on a cul-de-sac street at the edge of the Incline District.
Delhi Hills
208 Greenwell Avenue
208 Greenwell Avenue, Delhi Hills, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1804 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Boone County area include Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Georgetown College, University of Kentucky, Gateway Community and Technical College, and Cincinnati State Technical and Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cincinnati, Lexington, Middletown, Mason, and Fairfield have apartments for rent.
