Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Florence Crossing

7742 Plantation Drive · (859) 214-7912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7742 Plantation Drive, Florence, KY 41042
Central Florence

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Florence Crossing.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
package receiving
Located in the heart of Florence, Kentucky, Florence Crossing has everything to be your next home. Located right off I71/75, travel downtown and around the tri-state is convenient and easy. Florence Crossings fully renovated 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are complete with new cabinets & countertops, new appliances, new flooring, off-street parking, and wired for high-speed cable & internet. With this exceptional blend of convenience, amenities, and affordability, youll be ready to call Florence Crossing home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $50 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month, per pet
restrictions: 50lb weight limit, breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Florence Crossing have any available units?
Florence Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence, KY.
How much is rent in Florence, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Florence Rent Report.
What amenities does Florence Crossing have?
Some of Florence Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Florence Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Florence Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Florence Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Florence Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Florence Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Florence Crossing offers parking.
Does Florence Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Florence Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Florence Crossing have a pool?
No, Florence Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Florence Crossing have accessible units?
No, Florence Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Florence Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Florence Crossing has units with dishwashers.

