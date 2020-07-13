48 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Florence, KY

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Union
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Central Florence
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,090
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1566 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$979
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Hopeful Heights
21 Lakeshore Drive
21 Lakeshore Drive, Florence, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1248 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 1 mile of Florence
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
Results within 5 miles of Florence
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
3 Units Available
Burlington
South Pointe
6032 S Pointe Dr, Burlington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$975
1385 sqft
Come experience a lifestyle of convenience and affordability at South Pointe. South Pointe offers a quiet tucked away setting, yet is only minutes from shopping, restaurants and convenient access to I-75 and I-275.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Burlington
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$830
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Delhi Hills
208 Greenwell Avenue
208 Greenwell Avenue, Delhi Hills, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1804 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 10 miles of Florence
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
96 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
Dina Terrace
3801 Dina Ter, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$739
819 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dina Terrace in Cheviot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
18 Units Available
Central Business District
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1454 sqft
Located in a historic building close to Aronoff Center for the Arts. Spacious lofts and studios with unique architectural features and spectacular city views. On-site DVD library, tavern room, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,815
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1454 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom units, this development offers floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and an on-site fitness and yoga studio. Units also offer top-line appliances by brands like Wolf.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
$
62 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Central Business District
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,317
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,182
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,004
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,231
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1024 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Central Business District
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,062
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
7 Units Available
South Hills
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,167
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Westwood
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Central Business District
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Central Business District
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,152
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.

July 2020 Florence Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Florence Rent Report. Florence rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Florence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Florence rents increase sharply over the past month

Florence rents have increased 1.0% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Florence stand at $752 for a one-bedroom apartment and $988 for a two-bedroom. Florence's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Cincinnati Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Florence, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Florence metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Kentucky as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Fairfield is the most expensive of all Florence metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,108; of the 10 largest cities in Kentucky metro that we have data for, Covington, Bowling Green, and Elizabethtown, where two-bedrooms go for $811, $722, and $744, respectively, are the three major cities in the metro to see rents fall year-over-year (-14.5%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Hamilton, Florence, and Fairfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.3%, 0.9%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    Florence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Florence, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Florence is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Florence's median two-bedroom rent of $988 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Florence's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Florence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Florence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0
    0.2%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Middletown
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    0
    -14.5%
    Florence
    $750
    $990
    1%
    0.9%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    -0.1%
    -12%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,190
    -0.1%
    1.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

