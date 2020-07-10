Apartment List
29 Apartments for rent in Florence, KY with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
Central Florence
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,090
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1566 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
Results within 1 mile of Florence

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Union
2044 Holderness Drive
2044 Holderness Drive, Union, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
4400 sqft
For Lease in the Hempsteade Community, Very Nice 4,400 SqFt Home located on a Culdesac Street, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, Finished Lower Level features a Large Family room with Wet Bar & additional room can be used as a 5th Bedroom or Office, Garage Holds
Results within 5 miles of Florence
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Burlington
South Pointe
6032 S Pointe Dr, Burlington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$975
1385 sqft
Come experience a lifestyle of convenience and affordability at South Pointe. South Pointe offers a quiet tucked away setting, yet is only minutes from shopping, restaurants and convenient access to I-75 and I-275.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Burlington
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$830
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Burlington
2671 Paragon Mill Drive
2671 Paragon Mill Dr, Burlington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Welcome to this 1 year new Kimbell plan by Fischer Homes in the active community of Paragon Mill. Open concept layout with a huge great room with cathedral ceiling. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double sinks and counter bar.
Results within 10 miles of Florence
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
30 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Central Business District
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,318
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,181
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,223
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1024 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
16 Units Available
Central Business District
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1454 sqft
Located in a historic building close to Aronoff Center for the Arts. Spacious lofts and studios with unique architectural features and spectacular city views. On-site DVD library, tavern room, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
$
62 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
28 Units Available
Central Business District
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
20 Units Available
Central Business District
Seven at Broadway
345 E 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,375
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1270 sqft
Convenient to downtown Cincinnati's entertainment and business districts. Luxury apartments with spectacular views situated atop an eight-story car park. Community offers social events and complimentary coffee. Property features biometric access for peace of mind.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3837 Applegate Ave
3837 Applegate Avenue, Cheviot, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
Beautiful luxury apt - Ready to go now / Hurry! - Property Id: 316456 New apt fully remodeled ready to go AC New Kitchen New Bathroom New Floors New Windows Extra storage space Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lookout Heights
51 Morris Place
51 Morris Place, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
Fully Furnished Apt W/Garage & All Utils Incl. - Property Id: 45056 Apartment is conveniently located to Downtown Cincinnati.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Over-The Rhine
220 West 14th St.
220 West Fourteenth Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1500 sqft
Doing Everything But The Packing We offer luxury rentals that nobody else offers. Guaranteed. Brand new to the market in the Eastwood Glen Condominium Community in Canton.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
353 West 4th Street
353 West Fourth Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1230 sqft
This awesome urban loft style condo is available for immediate move in. Upon entering, to your left is a full bath that shares access to the first floor bedroom which features its own walk in closet.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
West End
432 Hopkins Street-4
432 Hopkins Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
950 sqft
950 sq. ft. unit with private entry includes water, stainless kitchen appliances, Washer and Dryer in-unit, New floors, Updated bath, Betts-Longworth Historical District, 2 blocks to Washington Park, very quiet street.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4491 Foley Road
4491 Foley Road, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful & charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Home boasts bright, sunny rooms adorned with original natural woodwork and hardwood floors.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
2218 Victor St
2218 Victor Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2218 Victor St Available 08/01/20 Nice Three Bedroom Home Close to UC with Extra Living Space - Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a Nice Open Kitchen and Large Living Room opening to Backyard and Deck and Private Yard.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Lower Price Hill
2142 Hatmaker St
2142 Hatmaker Street, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Overflowing with Character - Beautiful 3-story home near the Incline District. This huge house has all the original woodwork, exposed brick, and great hard wood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Ludlow
412 Somerset Street
412 Somerset Avenue, Ludlow, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1332 sqft
Welcome to one of the most beautiful streets in Ludlow.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Mainstrasse
328 W 6th Street
328 West Sixth Street, Covington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Prime location! Come live in the heart of Mainstrasse Village in Covington, a beautiful and trendy urban city! It's the place to be! This very spacious 2 bed, 1 bath, 1,200 sq. ft.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mainstrasse
333 W 9th Street
333 West Ninth Street, Covington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
GORGEOUS 2 bed/2/5 bath with granite/stainless, hrdwd flrs, laundry in master, off-street parking, fabulous front porch, walk to EVERYTHING.

July 2020 Florence Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Florence Rent Report. Florence rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Florence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Florence rents increase sharply over the past month

Florence rents have increased 1.0% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Florence stand at $752 for a one-bedroom apartment and $988 for a two-bedroom. Florence's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Cincinnati Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Florence, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Florence metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Kentucky as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Fairfield is the most expensive of all Florence metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,108; of the 10 largest cities in Kentucky metro that we have data for, Covington, Bowling Green, and Elizabethtown, where two-bedrooms go for $811, $722, and $744, respectively, are the three major cities in the metro to see rents fall year-over-year (-14.5%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Hamilton, Florence, and Fairfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.3%, 0.9%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    Florence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Florence, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Florence is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Florence's median two-bedroom rent of $988 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Florence's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Florence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Florence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0
    0.2%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Middletown
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    0
    -14.5%
    Florence
    $750
    $990
    1%
    0.9%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    -0.1%
    -12%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,190
    -0.1%
    1.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

