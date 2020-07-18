2012 Benton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park parking garage

Three story town home with two car garage and large spacious living areas and bedrooms. Most homes have a view of Cincinnati! Some have carpet and some have wood laminate flooring throughout. There are balconies off of all of the main floors and master bedrooms. Huge living room and dining area which is great for entertaining. Perfect for everyone from young professionals to families to retirees!



You can enjoy the small town feeling of Covington or hop on the highway and head 10 minutes into Cincinnati for a night on the town! We are central to so many areas and we are also located in a top Elementary School District!



Coming Soon: Dog park and community garden!

