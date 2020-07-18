All apartments in Covington
Location

2012 Benton Road, Covington, KY 41014
Peaselburg

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
dog park
community garden
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
parking
garage
NOW PRE-LEASING!

Three story town home with two car garage and large spacious living areas and bedrooms. Most homes have a view of Cincinnati! Some have carpet and some have wood laminate flooring throughout. There are balconies off of all of the main floors and master bedrooms. Huge living room and dining area which is great for entertaining. Perfect for everyone from young professionals to families to retirees!

You can enjoy the small town feeling of Covington or hop on the highway and head 10 minutes into Cincinnati for a night on the town! We are central to so many areas and we are also located in a top Elementary School District!

Coming Soon: Dog park and community garden!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Benton Road have any available units?
2012 Benton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, KY.
What amenities does 2012 Benton Road have?
Some of 2012 Benton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Benton Road currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Benton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Benton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 Benton Road is pet friendly.
Does 2012 Benton Road offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Benton Road offers parking.
Does 2012 Benton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Benton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Benton Road have a pool?
No, 2012 Benton Road does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Benton Road have accessible units?
No, 2012 Benton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Benton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 Benton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 Benton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 Benton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
