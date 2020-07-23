/
/
kenton county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
135 Apartments for rent in Kenton County, KY📍
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Delaware Crossing Apartments
1800 Brentwood Ln, Independence, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1340 sqft
10771 Brent Water Pl. Apt. J Available 08/01/20 3 BD 2 BA - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3316218)
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
South Hills
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,160
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Licking Riverside
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,329
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
17 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
South Covington
18 Bluffside Dr Covington Ky 41017-9732
18 Bluffside Dr, Covington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
936 sqft
Enjoy the efficient layout in this Covington 3 bedroom tri-level. Enter into an entry way with coat closet, just off the spacious living room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
South Covington
18 Bluffside Drive
18 Bluffside Drive, Covington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
936 sqft
Enjoy the efficient layout in this Covington 3 bedroom tri-level. Enter into an entry way with coat closet, just off the spacious living room.
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Peaselburg
2209 Center Street
2209 Center Street, Covington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING! Three story town home with two car garage and large spacious living areas and bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Licking Riverside
423 Sanford St.
423 Sanford Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
Available 09/08/20 1 Bedroom in Covington's Historic District - Property Id: 324122 Very walkable location, short walk to Robeling Point and the bridge. The Banks, Main Strass, and offices, library, and Post Office.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lookout Heights
51 Morris Place
51 Morris Place, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
Fully Furnished Apt W/Garage & All Utils Incl. - Property Id: 45056 Apartment is conveniently located to Downtown Cincinnati.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mainstrasse
723 Bakewell St
723 Bakewell Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
Available 08/01/20 Covington 1 bedroom - Property Id: 257369 We will have a 1-bedroom, 1bath for mid-May move-in. This beautiful unit is $900 per month. This is NOT available to view at this time. This is a loft-style. You pay electric and Gas.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Botany Hills
205 Western Ave. #2
205 Western Avenue, Covington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
Covington - Property Id: 309535 2nd floor beautiful old victorian style apartment in a two-family house. Hardwood floors, central air, ceiling fans, laundry hook-ups in basement, lots of closet space.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Hills
1002 Parkvale Ct. Park Hills
1002 Parkvale Court, Park Hills, KY
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
The Woods of Park Hills Apartments - The Woods of Park Hills is quiet community, peacefully nestled near Devou Park in upscale Park Hills, Kentucky.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Ludlow
412 Somerset Street
412 Somerset Avenue, Ludlow, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1332 sqft
Welcome to one of the most beautiful streets in Ludlow.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Licking Riverside
421 Garrard Street
421 Garrard Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
The AMOS. A unique opportunity to experience the finest luxury urban living spaces on the market. Highly efficient EURO efficiency with a remarkable on suite bath. Monthly fee includes all utilities plus high speed internet and parking.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Mainstrasse
333 W 9th Street
333 West Ninth Street, Covington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
GORGEOUS 2 bed/2/5 bath with granite/stainless, hrdwd flrs, laundry in master, off-street parking, fabulous front porch, walk to EVERYTHING.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Peaselburg
937 Highland Avenue
937 Highland Pike, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
Move-in ready! Beautiful well maintained 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located in Fort Wright with the bus stop right out front and just minutes to I-75. All updated, hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Peaselburg
933 Highland Avenue
933 Highland Pike, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
Move-n ready! Beautiful, well maintained 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located in Ft Wright with bus stop right out front and just minutes to I-75. All updated and freshly painted throughout. Heat, water & sanitation included in rent.
Results within 1 mile of Kenton County
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
100 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
33 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:21 AM
67 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1320 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
19 Units Available
Central Business District
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,364
1789 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$990
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
12 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$967
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Central Business District
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,162
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kenton County area include Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Georgetown College, University of Kentucky, Gateway Community and Technical College, and Cincinnati State Technical and Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cincinnati, Lexington, Middletown, Mason, and Fairfield have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHLexington, KYMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OHGeorgetown, KYOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OH
West Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHBurlington, KYNewport, KYFrankfort, KYErlanger, KYBellevue, KYFort Wright, KYCold Spring, KYIndependence, KYSouthgate, KY