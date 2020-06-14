/
1 bedroom apartments
100 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Covington, KY
Licking Riverside
7 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,418
919 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
Mainstrasse
1 Unit Available
723 Bakewell St
723 Bakewell Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
You'll love the Cov! - Property Id: 130729 Welcome to the Dresden'. You'll love this gorgeous renovated community in the heart of Mainstrasse! Laundry room with coin-operated laundry, free street parking.
Covington Central Business District
1 Unit Available
20 East 5th Street
20 East Fifth Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,040
770 sqft
This city flat is in the heart of downtown Covington! It is within walking distance of Main Strauss Village, so you can grab a bite to eat and hit up happy hour without having to fight for parking.
Mainstrasse
1 Unit Available
817 Willard St.
817 Willard Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment located on one of the coolest streets in Mainstrasse. Two Blocks from all the great entertainment of Main street. It was updated 5 years ago.I can show anytime. Sorry No dogs
Peaselburg
1 Unit Available
937 Highland Avenue
937 Highland Pike, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
Move-in ready! Beautiful well maintained 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located in Fort Wright with the bus stop right out front and just minutes to I-75. All updated, hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout.
Peaselburg
1 Unit Available
933 Highland Avenue
933 Highland Pike, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
Move-n ready! Beautiful, well maintained 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located in Ft Wright with bus stop right out front and just minutes to I-75. All updated and freshly painted throughout. Heat, water & sanitation included in rent.
Results within 1 mile of Covington
Central Business District
88 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,310
751 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Central Business District
60 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Taylors Landing
29 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,398
828 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Central Business District
19 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
891 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
126 East 6th Street - 705
126 East Sixth Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
NEW Downtown Listing for May! Gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath in Cincinnati's Central Business District! Schedule your tour today! · New appliances · Tall ceilings · Amazing lighting! · Historic charm · In-unit washer and dryer 126 E 6th Street |
Lookout Heights
1 Unit Available
51 Morris Place
51 Morris Place, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
Fully Furnished Apt W/Garage & All Utils Incl. - Property Id: 45056 Apartment is conveniently located to Downtown Cincinnati.
West End
1 Unit Available
428 Chestnut - 4
428 Chestnut Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
Available immediately Fantastic one bedroom apartment in downtown near Washington Park and OTR Located on a quiet tree lined residential Neighborhood (Betts Longworth Historical District) Walk to Washington Park, Fountain Square.
Over-The Rhine
1 Unit Available
1150 Vine Street
1150 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Virtual Youtube Tour: https://youtu.be/Edr2rYtGkgE Wow! Stunning 1+ bedroom condo on the heart of OTR. 3 outdoor spaces, gated and assigned parking. Washer and dryer in the unit. Ideal urban living floorplan design could allow for 2nd bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Covington
Westwood
18 Units Available
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Walnut Hills
4 Units Available
Eden View Apartments
2217 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Edenview Apartments are located in Walnut Hills, one of the city's oldest hilltop neighborhoods. These newly renovated art deco apartment buildings will transport you to the neighborhoods of Miami Beach (palm trees not included).
Walnut Hills
20 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
672 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Mount Auburn
28 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,289
635 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
