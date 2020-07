Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport elevator parking bbq/grill garage key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system car charging internet access online portal package receiving valet service

Roebling Row, A Great Place to Live by Towne Properties, is located in the Licking/Riverside Historic District of Downtown Covington. With knockout, panoramic views of city skylines and the Suspension Bridge, Roebling Row is truly in the heart of it all! A brief walk from Downtown Cincinnati, a few steps away from some of the region's better restaurants, and a stone's throw from the river's edge, Roebling offers a little something for everyone. Learn more about our great neighborhood here!