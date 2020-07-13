/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:32 AM
136 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Covington, KY
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
Licking Riverside
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,332
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Peaselburg
2012 Benton Road
2012 Benton Road, Covington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING! Three story town home with two car garage and large spacious living areas and bedrooms. Most homes have a view of Cincinnati! Some have carpet and some have wood laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mainstrasse
723 Bakewell St
723 Bakewell Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
Available 08/01/20 Covington 1 bedroom - Property Id: 257369 We will have a 1-bedroom, 1bath for mid-May move-in. This beautiful unit is $900 per month. This is NOT available to view at this time. This is a loft-style. You pay electric and Gas.
Results within 1 mile of Covington
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
96 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
18 Units Available
Central Business District
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1454 sqft
Located in a historic building close to Aronoff Center for the Arts. Spacious lofts and studios with unique architectural features and spectacular city views. On-site DVD library, tavern room, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,815
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1454 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom units, this development offers floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and an on-site fitness and yoga studio. Units also offer top-line appliances by brands like Wolf.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
$
62 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Central Business District
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,317
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,182
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,004
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,231
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1024 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Central Business District
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,062
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Central Business District
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
979 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Central Business District
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,152
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
21 Units Available
Central Business District
Seven at Broadway
345 E 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,375
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1270 sqft
Convenient to downtown Cincinnati's entertainment and business districts. Luxury apartments with spectacular views situated atop an eight-story car park. Community offers social events and complimentary coffee. Property features biometric access for peace of mind.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Central Business District
Lombardy Flats
322 West 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Come experience one of the most iconic apartment buildings in Cincinnati with incredible brand new modern details! These spacious apartments 10 to 12 foot ceilings, stunning brick accent walls, brand new kitchens, brand new bathrooms, central a/c
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Central Business District
The Biltmore
330 West 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,120
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Fully renovated apartments with stunning modern finishes! The Biltmore is an eight-story, Italianate style, apartment building constructed in 1881.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
8 Units Available
Central Business District
East 8 Lofts
325 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern high-rise apartments just minutes from I-70. Large windows and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Furnished units available. Community has concierge, media room and valet service. Elevator in building.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
126 East 6th Street - 303
126 East Sixth Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,145
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Stunning Studio Apartment in the Heart of downtown Cincinnati! Enjoy walking to OTR, The Banks, and much more. The studio apartment features all high-end finishes, new appliances, in-unit laundry, and hardwood flooring.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Buena Vista
215 West 11th Street
215 West Eleventh Street, Newport, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2649 sqft
This house features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a tile floor. Both bathrooms have been updated, and the house also has washer/dryer hookups. Gas Furnace and Air Conditioning. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED. Cats and small dogs welcome.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
West End
428 Chestnut - 4
428 Chestnut Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
Available immediately Fantastic one bedroom apartment in downtown near Washington Park and OTR Located on a quiet tree lined residential Neighborhood (Betts Longworth Historical District) Walk to Washington Park, Fountain Square.
Results within 5 miles of Covington
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
17 Units Available
Walnut Hills
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
17 Units Available
East-Central District
Gettysburg Square
35 Gettysburg Square Rd, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
955 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, this premier apartment community offers luxury amenities and stylish interiors. Enjoy a lap pool along, swimming pool, tennis court, and more along with fully equipped kitchens and modern design.
Similar Pages
Covington Apartments with BalconyCovington Apartments with GarageCovington Apartments with GymCovington Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OH
Blue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KYBurlington, KYDayton, KYForestville, OH