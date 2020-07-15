Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible garage gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge fire pit internet access package receiving

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments, offering your premier living experience in the Capital city! Conveniently situated along the scenic Kansas River, our beautiful community neighbors natural landscapes and hiking trails, a bustling downtown, and unmatched customer service! Our phenomenal office staff and maintenance team, who offer 24-hour emergency service, are willing and able to provide exceptional service to ensure all your familys living needs are exceeded. With an easy commute to major employers in downtown, as well as direct access to US-75 on-ramp, Emory Lakes truly provides an incomparable community atmosphere.