Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments

4800 NW Fielding Pl · (785) 392-6538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4800 NW Fielding Pl, Topeka, KS 66618

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4821-2 · Avail. Aug 28

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4841-3 · Avail. Sep 11

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4841-1 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
fire pit
internet access
package receiving
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments, offering your premier living experience in the Capital city! Conveniently situated along the scenic Kansas River, our beautiful community neighbors natural landscapes and hiking trails, a bustling downtown, and unmatched customer service! Our phenomenal office staff and maintenance team, who offer 24-hour emergency service, are willing and able to provide exceptional service to ensure all your familys living needs are exceeded. With an easy commute to major employers in downtown, as well as direct access to US-75 on-ramp, Emory Lakes truly provides an incomparable community atmosphere.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $20/month, 2 Pets: $30/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: $20/month, Detached Garage: $75/month.
Storage Details: On-Site Storage Unit: $75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments have any available units?
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments has 3 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
What amenities does Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments have?
Some of Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments have a pool?
No, Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments has accessible units.
Does Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
