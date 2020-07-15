Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $20/month, 2 Pets: $30/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: $20/month, Detached Garage: $75/month.
Storage Details: On-Site Storage Unit: $75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.