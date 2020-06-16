All apartments in Topeka
Find more places like 722 SW Vesper Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Topeka, KS
/
722 SW Vesper Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:52 AM

722 SW Vesper Ave

722 Southwest Vesper Avenue · (785) 806-3305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Topeka
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

722 Southwest Vesper Avenue, Topeka, KS 66606
Central Topeka

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $825 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Available 06/01/20 This charming cottage is in the perfect location! Just a short walk to Topeka Civic Theatre, short drive to the Topeka Zoo and Gage Park, and close access to lots of restaurants. Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors, unfinished basement, updates throughout the entire house, detached garage, beautiful backyard with large deck, sun porch, and so much more. Call 785.806.3305 or email info@LeaseBPM.com for your tour today before this house is gone! Refundable pet deposit is a half month of rent.

(RLNE3513795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 SW Vesper Ave have any available units?
722 SW Vesper Ave has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 SW Vesper Ave have?
Some of 722 SW Vesper Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 SW Vesper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
722 SW Vesper Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 SW Vesper Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 SW Vesper Ave is pet friendly.
Does 722 SW Vesper Ave offer parking?
Yes, 722 SW Vesper Ave does offer parking.
Does 722 SW Vesper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 SW Vesper Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 SW Vesper Ave have a pool?
No, 722 SW Vesper Ave does not have a pool.
Does 722 SW Vesper Ave have accessible units?
No, 722 SW Vesper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 722 SW Vesper Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 SW Vesper Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 722 SW Vesper Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr
Topeka, KS 66614
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments
4800 NW Fielding Pl
Topeka, KS 66618
Fontainebleau
4231 SW Emland Dr
Topeka, KS 66606
Huntley Ridge
2908 SW 31st Ct
Topeka, KS 66614
Cascade Apartments
3441 SW Burlingame Rd
Topeka, KS 66611
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St
Topeka, KS 66614
White Lakes Plaza
3730 SW Plaza Dr
Topeka, KS 66609
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr
Topeka, KS 66614

Similar Pages

Topeka 1 BedroomsTopeka 2 Bedrooms
Topeka Apartments with ParkingTopeka Dog Friendly Apartments
Topeka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSShawnee, KSManhattan, KS
Leavenworth, KSEmporia, KSGardner, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest TopekaSouth/Southeast 1
West Southwest 2
Central Topeka 2

Apartments Near Colleges

Washburn UniversityWashburn Institute of Technology
Emporia State UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Kansas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity