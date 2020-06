Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Update galore! Call us today to get on the waiting list to view the home. 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com



Cute, Cute, Cute. 4 BR (2 basement non-conforming), 2 full baths, partially finished basement, cottage like style with over sized master bedroom with 2 closets. Updated window glass panels recently, over sized garage for 2 cars or large hobby space.



(RLNE4445941)