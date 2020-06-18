3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Available 07/01/20 MOVE IN SPECIAL - July rent will be reimbursed to $725.00 after a full deposit is received and tenant moves in and takes full possession with a lease signing: Showings will start on 06/24/2020!!!! Call to be added to the wait list for 06/24!.



Welcome to your home sweet home that has been recently renovated! MUST SEE with new carpet and paint and a recently updated kitchen! You will feel like you are in a resort in this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment. With views of the gorgeous pool, your own carport, two entrances to the apartment, beautiful fireplace, large bedrooms, updated bathrooms...all within walking distance of great shopping! Now accepting pets (dogs under 30lbs, max of 2 dogs). Pet deposit is half month’s rent.



Washer/dryer at convenience only. If they break or need replaced, owner may opt out on not fixing or replacing. Tenant will be responsible for repairs and removal. Plus, there is a on-site laundry facility!



Call today for a showing 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com. This one will go fast!



(RLNE5060540)