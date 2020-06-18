All apartments in Topeka
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103

3037 Southwest Lydia Avenue · (785) 806-3305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3037 Southwest Lydia Avenue, Topeka, KS 66614
South/Southeast 1

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $725 · Avail. Jul 1

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available 07/01/20 MOVE IN SPECIAL - July rent will be reimbursed to $725.00 after a full deposit is received and tenant moves in and takes full possession with a lease signing: Showings will start on 06/24/2020!!!! Call to be added to the wait list for 06/24!.

Welcome to your home sweet home that has been recently renovated! MUST SEE with new carpet and paint and a recently updated kitchen! You will feel like you are in a resort in this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment. With views of the gorgeous pool, your own carport, two entrances to the apartment, beautiful fireplace, large bedrooms, updated bathrooms...all within walking distance of great shopping! Now accepting pets (dogs under 30lbs, max of 2 dogs). Pet deposit is half month’s rent.

Washer/dryer at convenience only. If they break or need replaced, owner may opt out on not fixing or replacing. Tenant will be responsible for repairs and removal. Plus, there is a on-site laundry facility!

Call today for a showing 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com. This one will go fast!

(RLNE5060540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 have any available units?
3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
What amenities does 3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 have?
Some of 3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 currently offering any rent specials?
3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 pet-friendly?
No, 3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topeka.
Does 3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 offer parking?
Yes, 3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 does offer parking.
Does 3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 have a pool?
Yes, 3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 has a pool.
Does 3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 have accessible units?
No, 3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103 has units with dishwashers.

