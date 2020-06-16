All apartments in Topeka
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

245 SE 29th St A 17

245 Southeast 29th Street · (785) 220-7960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 Southeast 29th Street, Topeka, KS 66605
Highland Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 245 SE 29th St A 17 · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 399 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Brand New Park Model RV's from Skyline available for rent or for sale! - These 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom park model homes are perfect for renters with 1 bedroom needs! Features include all black stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Also included are LED can-lighting, ceiling fan with light, and full surround fiberglass tub/shower. This electric-only unit is incredibly efficient and will save you money heating and cooling throughout the year. Price listed is for monthly rent in the community and includes water and trash utilities.

(RLNE5570109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 245 SE 29th St A 17 have any available units?
245 SE 29th St A 17 has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 SE 29th St A 17 have?
Some of 245 SE 29th St A 17's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 SE 29th St A 17 currently offering any rent specials?
245 SE 29th St A 17 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 SE 29th St A 17 pet-friendly?
No, 245 SE 29th St A 17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topeka.
Does 245 SE 29th St A 17 offer parking?
No, 245 SE 29th St A 17 does not offer parking.
Does 245 SE 29th St A 17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 SE 29th St A 17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 SE 29th St A 17 have a pool?
No, 245 SE 29th St A 17 does not have a pool.
Does 245 SE 29th St A 17 have accessible units?
No, 245 SE 29th St A 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 245 SE 29th St A 17 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 SE 29th St A 17 has units with dishwashers.

