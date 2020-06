Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

A wonderful opportunity to live in a roomy 2 bedroom home in a tree-lined neighborhood that has seen much history. You will be able to watch your children play or just watch the squirrels play tag from you covered front porch. Call us today for a private showing at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4539271)