1528 SW Central Park Ave.

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Available 08/14/20 Picture yourself sitting on the covered front porch of this gorgeous, historic home on a crisp Fall evening. With a park just across the street, you're going to love the location of this property. Just steps away from Washburn University, College Hill, and Topeka Blvd this home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a bonus room, large living room, beautiful rustic woodwork throughout, all for $700 a month! More pictures coming soon!



Pet friendly!



Call 785.806.3305 to add yourself to the waitlist for this property! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE3698902)