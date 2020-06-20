1528 SW Central Park Ave.

Amenities
Available 08/14/20 Picture yourself sitting on the covered front porch of this gorgeous, historic home on a crisp Fall evening. With a park just across the street, you're going to love the location of this property. Just steps away from Washburn University, College Hill, and Topeka Blvd this home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a bonus room, large living room, beautiful rustic woodwork throughout, all for $700 a month! More pictures coming soon!
Pet friendly!
Call 785.806.3305 to add yourself to the waitlist for this property! Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE3698902)