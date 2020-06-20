All apartments in Topeka
Find more places like
1528 SW Central Park Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Topeka, KS
/
1528 SW Central Park Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1528 SW Central Park Ave

1528 Southwest Central Park Avenue · (785) 806-3305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Topeka
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1528 Southwest Central Park Avenue, Topeka, KS 66604
Central Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $725 · Avail. Aug 14

$725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Available 08/14/20 Picture yourself sitting on the covered front porch of this gorgeous, historic home on a crisp Fall evening. With a park just across the street, you're going to love the location of this property. Just steps away from Washburn University, College Hill, and Topeka Blvd this home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a bonus room, large living room, beautiful rustic woodwork throughout, all for $700 a month! More pictures coming soon!

Pet friendly!

Call 785.806.3305 to add yourself to the waitlist for this property! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE3698902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1528 SW Central Park Ave have any available units?
1528 SW Central Park Ave has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 SW Central Park Ave have?
Some of 1528 SW Central Park Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 SW Central Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1528 SW Central Park Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 SW Central Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 SW Central Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1528 SW Central Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1528 SW Central Park Ave does offer parking.
Does 1528 SW Central Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 SW Central Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 SW Central Park Ave have a pool?
No, 1528 SW Central Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1528 SW Central Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1528 SW Central Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 SW Central Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 SW Central Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr
Topeka, KS 66614
Huntley Ridge
2908 SW 31st Ct
Topeka, KS 66614
Chalet Apartments
4140 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66606
Cascade Apartments
3441 SW Burlingame Rd
Topeka, KS 66611
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St
Topeka, KS 66614
White Lakes Plaza
3730 SW Plaza Dr
Topeka, KS 66609
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr
Topeka, KS 66614
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave
Topeka, KS 66606

Similar Pages

Topeka 1 BedroomsTopeka 2 BedroomsTopeka Apartments with ParkingTopeka Dog Friendly ApartmentsTopeka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSShawnee, KSManhattan, KSLeavenworth, KSEmporia, KSGardner, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest TopekaSouth/Southeast 1West Southwest 2Central Topeka 2

Apartments Near Colleges

Washburn UniversityWashburn Institute of TechnologyEmporia State UniversityUniversity of KansasKansas State University