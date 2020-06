Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

THE PROPERTY HAS BURNT DOWN. MAKE OFFER - FOR SALE OWNER FINANCE NO CREDIT CHECK NOT FOR RENT

1002 SW 19TH ST TOPEKA, KS 66604

This is a four bedroom two bath home of 1550 sq. ft. It has previously been setup as a duplex and could be converted back. You Can Own This House with a low down payment and monthly payments of only $350 a month. We will make you a direct no credit check, no prepayment penalty, loan with only a down payment of $4200. If you have less we can work with you to get started.



(RLNE4080622)