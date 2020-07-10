7530 McCoy Street

Amenities
Comfortable living at an affordable price! An open floorplan with 9' ceilings makes your new home feel truly spacious! Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining room, plus wrought-iron spindles on the staircase give a touch of elegance to the home. A large master suite with a vaulted ceiling includes a double vanity and a walk-in closet, giving you plenty of private space. A nice deck in the back overlooks the back yard. A full unfinished basement gives plenty of space for storage, and a full two-car garage keeps your cars protected. A main-floor laundry room hides your washer and dryer, yet keeps it convenient. A special feature for this neighborhood is the ground-level front door, eliminating the need to climb stairs into your home. Call today before it disappears!