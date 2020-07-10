All apartments in Shawnee
7530 McCoy Street
7530 McCoy Street

7530 Mccoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

7530 Mccoy Street, Shawnee, KS 66227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Comfortable living at an affordable price! An open floorplan with 9' ceilings makes your new home feel truly spacious! Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining room, plus wrought-iron spindles on the staircase give a touch of elegance to the home. A large master suite with a vaulted ceiling includes a double vanity and a walk-in closet, giving you plenty of private space. A nice deck in the back overlooks the back yard. A full unfinished basement gives plenty of space for storage, and a full two-car garage keeps your cars protected. A main-floor laundry room hides your washer and dryer, yet keeps it convenient. A special feature for this neighborhood is the ground-level front door, eliminating the need to climb stairs into your home. Call today before it disappears!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7530 McCoy Street have any available units?
7530 McCoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 7530 McCoy Street have?
Some of 7530 McCoy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7530 McCoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
7530 McCoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7530 McCoy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7530 McCoy Street is pet friendly.
Does 7530 McCoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 7530 McCoy Street offers parking.
Does 7530 McCoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7530 McCoy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7530 McCoy Street have a pool?
No, 7530 McCoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 7530 McCoy Street have accessible units?
No, 7530 McCoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7530 McCoy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7530 McCoy Street has units with dishwashers.

