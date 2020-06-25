All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

7513 Anderson

7513 Anderson Street · No Longer Available
Location

7513 Anderson Street, Shawnee, KS 66227

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
{7513} Shawnee Town House Available Immediately + Fenced Yard + Two Car Garage + Spacious Floor Plan - Two Story floor plan in fantastic location!

Main level features spacious living room with fireplace, charming breakfast room and kitchen with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator included!

Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and private bathroom with separate shower and tub! Second and Third bedrooms both have walk in closets!

Main level laundry- w/d not included. Two car garage. Fenced yard. Whole home humidifier!

Up to 2 dogs allowed, maximum weight 30 pounds. $300 non refundable pet deposit per pet. Sorry, no cats.

Living Room 19X14
Kitchen 12X8
Breakfast Rm 12X8
Master Bed 16X15
Bed Two 12X11
Bed Three 12X12

Mize Elementary
Monticello Trails Middle
Mill Valley High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4856558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

