7513 Anderson

Amenities
{7513} Shawnee Town House Available Immediately + Fenced Yard + Two Car Garage + Spacious Floor Plan - Two Story floor plan in fantastic location!
Main level features spacious living room with fireplace, charming breakfast room and kitchen with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator included!
Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and private bathroom with separate shower and tub! Second and Third bedrooms both have walk in closets!
Main level laundry- w/d not included. Two car garage. Fenced yard. Whole home humidifier!
Up to 2 dogs allowed, maximum weight 30 pounds. $300 non refundable pet deposit per pet. Sorry, no cats.
Living Room 19X14
Kitchen 12X8
Breakfast Rm 12X8
Master Bed 16X15
Bed Two 12X11
Bed Three 12X12
Mize Elementary
Monticello Trails Middle
Mill Valley High
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4856558)