7513 Anderson

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

{7513} Shawnee Town House Available Immediately + Fenced Yard + Two Car Garage + Spacious Floor Plan - Two Story floor plan in fantastic location!



Main level features spacious living room with fireplace, charming breakfast room and kitchen with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator included!



Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and private bathroom with separate shower and tub! Second and Third bedrooms both have walk in closets!



Main level laundry- w/d not included. Two car garage. Fenced yard. Whole home humidifier!



Up to 2 dogs allowed, maximum weight 30 pounds. $300 non refundable pet deposit per pet. Sorry, no cats.



Living Room 19X14

Kitchen 12X8

Breakfast Rm 12X8

Master Bed 16X15

Bed Two 12X11

Bed Three 12X12



Mize Elementary

Monticello Trails Middle

Mill Valley High



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4856558)