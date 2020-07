Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Newer construction in Reghan Place! Property has barely been lived in! Main floor boasts a half bath, electric fire place in the living room & stainless appliances and walk out patio. 2nd level has 3 all bedrooms with attached baths (one is a Jack & Jill shared bath) & walk in closet, and the laundry.

1 car attached garage and easy access 435, Shawnee Mission Parkway and close to major shopping and restaurants. Be proud of where you live! Lawn care provided.