Home
/
Shawnee, KS
/
5801 Larsen Ln
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

5801 Larsen Ln

5801 Larsen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Larsen Lane, Shawnee, KS 66203
Goddard Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Shawnee Duplex-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1179004?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1179004?source=marketing
Spacious Shawnee duplex within walking distance to Hocker Grove Middle School. 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom upstairs, 3rd bedroom and 1 bathroom in the basement. Furnished Kitchen, small dogs allowed.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). SMALL DOGS allowed, cats allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first cat and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5419426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Larsen Ln have any available units?
5801 Larsen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 5801 Larsen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Larsen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Larsen Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5801 Larsen Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5801 Larsen Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Larsen Ln offers parking.
Does 5801 Larsen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5801 Larsen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Larsen Ln have a pool?
No, 5801 Larsen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5801 Larsen Ln have accessible units?
No, 5801 Larsen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Larsen Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5801 Larsen Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 Larsen Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5801 Larsen Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
