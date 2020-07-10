All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

5203 McAnany

5203 Mcanany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5203 Mcanany Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf7ba4d0fd ---- Single-floor living, even the laundry! All neutral colors. The kitchen has been totally remodeled with white cabinets, neutral tile counter tops, andcenter island with great storage. The master bath has a no-stepfree-standing shower and jetted corner tub. Very large basement has unfinished rec room area plus separate storage room.Two car garage and additional driveway/parking pad.Hugevery nearly levelfenced back yard. AVAILABLE: July 22nd LEASE TERM: One or more years ending in May or June PETS: Considered depending on breed, size, and age BASEMENT: Unfinished FENCED YARD: Yes Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 McAnany have any available units?
5203 McAnany doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 5203 McAnany have?
Some of 5203 McAnany's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 McAnany currently offering any rent specials?
5203 McAnany is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 McAnany pet-friendly?
Yes, 5203 McAnany is pet friendly.
Does 5203 McAnany offer parking?
Yes, 5203 McAnany offers parking.
Does 5203 McAnany have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 McAnany does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 McAnany have a pool?
No, 5203 McAnany does not have a pool.
Does 5203 McAnany have accessible units?
No, 5203 McAnany does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 McAnany have units with dishwashers?
No, 5203 McAnany does not have units with dishwashers.

