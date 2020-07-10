5203 McAnany

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf7ba4d0fd ---- Single-floor living, even the laundry! All neutral colors. The kitchen has been totally remodeled with white cabinets, neutral tile counter tops, andcenter island with great storage. The master bath has a no-stepfree-standing shower and jetted corner tub. Very large basement has unfinished rec room area plus separate storage room.Two car garage and additional driveway/parking pad.Hugevery nearly levelfenced back yard. AVAILABLE: July 22nd LEASE TERM: One or more years ending in May or June PETS: Considered depending on breed, size, and age BASEMENT: Unfinished FENCED YARD: Yes Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable