Home
/
Shawnee, KS
/
23518 West 54th Terrace
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

23518 West 54th Terrace

23518 54th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

23518 54th Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This large 5 BR, 4.1 bath with 2 additional flex rooms is the home your family has been waiting for! Situated in coveted Highland Ridge in a cul-de-sac with award winning DeSoto schools. Spacious kitchen features granite, hardwoods, and pantry. Large master and master bath, 3 large secondary rooms & laundry all upstairs. Stamped concrete patio & great deck. Basement includes 5th bedroom, full bath, & kitchen! Easy K-7 access.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23518 West 54th Terrace have any available units?
23518 West 54th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 23518 West 54th Terrace have?
Some of 23518 West 54th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23518 West 54th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
23518 West 54th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23518 West 54th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 23518 West 54th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 23518 West 54th Terrace offer parking?
No, 23518 West 54th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 23518 West 54th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23518 West 54th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23518 West 54th Terrace have a pool?
No, 23518 West 54th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 23518 West 54th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 23518 West 54th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 23518 West 54th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 23518 West 54th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

