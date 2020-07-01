23518 West 54th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This large 5 BR, 4.1 bath with 2 additional flex rooms is the home your family has been waiting for! Situated in coveted Highland Ridge in a cul-de-sac with award winning DeSoto schools. Spacious kitchen features granite, hardwoods, and pantry. Large master and master bath, 3 large secondary rooms & laundry all upstairs. Stamped concrete patio & great deck. Basement includes 5th bedroom, full bath, & kitchen! Easy K-7 access.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



