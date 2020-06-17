Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub new construction

21314 W 47th Terrace Available 07/06/20 {21314} Brand New Construction + Ranch Floorplan + Large Master Suite + Covered Patio + Mill Valley High - Open Ranch Floorplan with Great Natural Light! Under Construction with completion / move in date of July 6th!



Warm and inviting brick and stone exterior. Charming front porch with dramatic stone columns



Kitchen features large island, full pantry, SS appliances and granite counters! Adjoining Living room features modern corner fireplace.



Spacious master suite with spa like bath featuring separate tub and standing tile shower, double vanity, private water closet and large walk in closet!



2 Car garage. Covered Patio. Fully sodded yard with irrigation system



Two Year Minimum Lease Term



**Photos are from model unit as home is currently under construction**



Riverview Elementary

Mill Creek Middle

Mill Valley HS



(RLNE5780210)