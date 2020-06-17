All apartments in Shawnee
Find more places like 21314 W 47th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shawnee, KS
/
21314 W 47th Terrace
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

21314 W 47th Terrace

21314 W 47th Ter · (913) 266-5608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shawnee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

21314 W 47th Ter, Shawnee, KS 66218

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21314 W 47th Terrace · Avail. Jul 6

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
21314 W 47th Terrace Available 07/06/20 {21314} Brand New Construction + Ranch Floorplan + Large Master Suite + Covered Patio + Mill Valley High - Open Ranch Floorplan with Great Natural Light! Under Construction with completion / move in date of July 6th!

Warm and inviting brick and stone exterior. Charming front porch with dramatic stone columns

Kitchen features large island, full pantry, SS appliances and granite counters! Adjoining Living room features modern corner fireplace.

Spacious master suite with spa like bath featuring separate tub and standing tile shower, double vanity, private water closet and large walk in closet!

2 Car garage. Covered Patio. Fully sodded yard with irrigation system

Two Year Minimum Lease Term

**Photos are from model unit as home is currently under construction**

Riverview Elementary
Mill Creek Middle
Mill Valley HS

(RLNE5780210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21314 W 47th Terrace have any available units?
21314 W 47th Terrace has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 21314 W 47th Terrace have?
Some of 21314 W 47th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21314 W 47th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
21314 W 47th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21314 W 47th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 21314 W 47th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 21314 W 47th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 21314 W 47th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 21314 W 47th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21314 W 47th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21314 W 47th Terrace have a pool?
No, 21314 W 47th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 21314 W 47th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 21314 W 47th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 21314 W 47th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 21314 W 47th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 21314 W 47th Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Pine Meadow Townhomes
14202 West 63rd Terrace
Shawnee, KS 66216
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd
Shawnee, KS 66217
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street
Shawnee, KS 66226
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road
Shawnee, KS 66217

Similar Pages

Shawnee 1 BedroomsShawnee 2 Bedrooms
Shawnee Dog Friendly ApartmentsShawnee Pet Friendly Places
Shawnee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS
Raytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity