11807 W. 55th St.

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom Home w/ Large Yard - This 2 bedroom ranch home sits on an enormous 1/2+ acre yard and has hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen, formal dining room + eat in bonus room / den. Laundry on main floor. Updated kitchen with newer counters. Don't miss the covered front porch that will be great to relax on when the weather warms up this spring and summer!



Pets approved and accepted on a case by case basis.



Note: Large shed/barn on property is not part of lease and is not available for use to tenant.



(RLNE3868220)