Prairie Village, KS
Corinth Valley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 PM

Corinth Valley

Open Now until 6pm
3815 Somerset Drive · (833) 232-4572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Corinth Valley.

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
courtyard
google fiber
green community
key fob access
media room
online portal
tennis court
trash valet
yoga
Corinth Mission Valley is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District. We are situated in the Shawnee Mission School District, which is nationally recognized for its level of excellence. We're just minutes from the Kansas City's historic Country Club Plaza as well as Crown Center, Overland Park, Kansas City Power and Light District, Town Center and all the shopping and restaurants you could want! Welcome home to Corinth Mission Valley, where you'll find premier amenities in a prime location at an affordable price.

We make living here easy. With unmatched amenities, a dedicated management and service team, and a location close to everything Prairie Village has to offer, Corinth Mission Valley lets you live like you’ve always wanted at a price you’ll love.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55
Deposit: $200.00 and up to a full months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 90 lbs weight; Aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $150
restrictions: 90 lbs Agressive Breeds
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $30
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Corinth Valley have any available units?
Corinth Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does Corinth Valley have?
Some of Corinth Valley's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Corinth Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Corinth Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Corinth Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Corinth Valley is pet friendly.
Does Corinth Valley offer parking?
Yes, Corinth Valley offers parking.
Does Corinth Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, Corinth Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Corinth Valley have a pool?
Yes, Corinth Valley has a pool.
Does Corinth Valley have accessible units?
Yes, Corinth Valley has accessible units.
Does Corinth Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Corinth Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does Corinth Valley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Corinth Valley has units with air conditioning.
