Corinth Valley

Amenities
Corinth Mission Valley is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District. We are situated in the Shawnee Mission School District, which is nationally recognized for its level of excellence. We're just minutes from the Kansas City's historic Country Club Plaza as well as Crown Center, Overland Park, Kansas City Power and Light District, Town Center and all the shopping and restaurants you could want! Welcome home to Corinth Mission Valley, where you'll find premier amenities in a prime location at an affordable price.
We make living here easy. With unmatched amenities, a dedicated management and service team, and a location close to everything Prairie Village has to offer, Corinth Mission Valley lets you live like you’ve always wanted at a price you’ll love.