Amenities
8339 Roe Available 09/10/20 {8339} Gorgeous Prairie Village Home + Meticulously Landscaped 1 Acre Lot + Luxury Finishes Throughout + Finished Basement - Stunning 1.5 story Custom designed by Scott Bickford
One acre yard with three patios, covered porch off master, and four season Sun Room with slate floor. Beautiful landscaping, lawn care included!
Kitchen & Hearthroom with Limestone counter tops, slate floors, custom cabinets & high end appliances. Walls of gorgeous windows to enjoy the outside from within!
Mudroom opens to oversize three car garage and backyard. First floor office.
Main floor master suite with private covered porch. Additional main level bedroom with full bathroom.
Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with private bathrooms.
Finished basement features large Rec Room and Media Room with ceramic tile floors.
Dining Room 21X14
Living Room 22X21
Hearth Room 24X20
Kitchen 21X24
Sun Room 15X14
Office 12X13
Master Bed 18X22
Bed Two 13X15
Bed Three 13X18
Bed Four 16X15
Rec Room 23X18
Media Room 26X12
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5899923)