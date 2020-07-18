All apartments in Prairie Village
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8339 Roe

8339 Roe Avenue · (913) 266-5608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8339 Roe Avenue, Prairie Village, KS 66207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8339 Roe · Avail. Sep 10

$4,800

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
8339 Roe Available 09/10/20 {8339} Gorgeous Prairie Village Home + Meticulously Landscaped 1 Acre Lot + Luxury Finishes Throughout + Finished Basement - Stunning 1.5 story Custom designed by Scott Bickford

One acre yard with three patios, covered porch off master, and four season Sun Room with slate floor. Beautiful landscaping, lawn care included!

Kitchen & Hearthroom with Limestone counter tops, slate floors, custom cabinets & high end appliances. Walls of gorgeous windows to enjoy the outside from within!

Mudroom opens to oversize three car garage and backyard. First floor office.

Main floor master suite with private covered porch. Additional main level bedroom with full bathroom.

Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with private bathrooms.

Finished basement features large Rec Room and Media Room with ceramic tile floors.

Dining Room 21X14
Living Room 22X21
Hearth Room 24X20
Kitchen 21X24
Sun Room 15X14
Office 12X13
Master Bed 18X22
Bed Two 13X15
Bed Three 13X18
Bed Four 16X15
Rec Room 23X18
Media Room 26X12

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8339 Roe have any available units?
8339 Roe has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8339 Roe have?
Some of 8339 Roe's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8339 Roe currently offering any rent specials?
8339 Roe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8339 Roe pet-friendly?
No, 8339 Roe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prairie Village.
Does 8339 Roe offer parking?
Yes, 8339 Roe offers parking.
Does 8339 Roe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8339 Roe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8339 Roe have a pool?
No, 8339 Roe does not have a pool.
Does 8339 Roe have accessible units?
No, 8339 Roe does not have accessible units.
Does 8339 Roe have units with dishwashers?
No, 8339 Roe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8339 Roe have units with air conditioning?
No, 8339 Roe does not have units with air conditioning.
