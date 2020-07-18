Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage media room

8339 Roe Available 09/10/20 {8339} Gorgeous Prairie Village Home + Meticulously Landscaped 1 Acre Lot + Luxury Finishes Throughout + Finished Basement - Stunning 1.5 story Custom designed by Scott Bickford



One acre yard with three patios, covered porch off master, and four season Sun Room with slate floor. Beautiful landscaping, lawn care included!



Kitchen & Hearthroom with Limestone counter tops, slate floors, custom cabinets & high end appliances. Walls of gorgeous windows to enjoy the outside from within!



Mudroom opens to oversize three car garage and backyard. First floor office.



Main floor master suite with private covered porch. Additional main level bedroom with full bathroom.



Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with private bathrooms.



Finished basement features large Rec Room and Media Room with ceramic tile floors.



Dining Room 21X14

Living Room 22X21

Hearth Room 24X20

Kitchen 21X24

Sun Room 15X14

Office 12X13

Master Bed 18X22

Bed Two 13X15

Bed Three 13X18

Bed Four 16X15

Rec Room 23X18

Media Room 26X12



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5899923)