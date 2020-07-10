7669 Rainbow Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbcfbf2038 ---- The home sits on a great lot in a very desirable neighborhood in the sought after Belinder/Shawnee Mission East school district.



Open concept layout and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern finishes. New paint throughout the interior plus energy-efficient windows.



Central heating and cooling throughout and ample storage space in the garage attic. Less than 10 miles to downtown Kansas City, KU Medical Center, the Country Club Plaza and much more!



Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management



*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1295.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Upon move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-refundable fee of $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit of $845.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.



