Home
/
Prairie Village, KS
/
7669 Rainbow Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

7669 Rainbow Dr

7669 Rainbow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7669 Rainbow Drive, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Meadow Lake

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbcfbf2038 ---- The home sits on a great lot in a very desirable neighborhood in the sought after Belinder/Shawnee Mission East school district.

Open concept layout and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern finishes. New paint throughout the interior plus energy-efficient windows.

Central heating and cooling throughout and ample storage space in the garage attic. Less than 10 miles to downtown Kansas City, KU Medical Center, the Country Club Plaza and much more!

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management

*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1295.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Upon move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-refundable fee of $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit of $845.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.

Security Deposit: 1295 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: Flexible Square Footage: 910 Virtual Tour: Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/27 House Number: 7669 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: Reduced Rent Disposal Dryer Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Laundry Area Garage Tile Floor Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7669 Rainbow Dr have any available units?
7669 Rainbow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7669 Rainbow Dr have?
Some of 7669 Rainbow Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7669 Rainbow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7669 Rainbow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7669 Rainbow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7669 Rainbow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7669 Rainbow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7669 Rainbow Dr offers parking.
Does 7669 Rainbow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7669 Rainbow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7669 Rainbow Dr have a pool?
No, 7669 Rainbow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7669 Rainbow Dr have accessible units?
No, 7669 Rainbow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7669 Rainbow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7669 Rainbow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7669 Rainbow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7669 Rainbow Dr has units with air conditioning.

