Prairie Village, KS
7612 High Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

7612 High Drive

7612 High Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7612 High Drive, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Meadow Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Prairie Village Home close to Shopping and Entertainment - This Ranch Prairie Village Home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. There is a large Living room and separate Dining Room. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher with Breakfast room off Kitchen. Home offers a private driveway with a Two car Garage with Openers. There is also a fenced backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $1,295.00 per Month

(RLNE2080428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7612 High Drive have any available units?
7612 High Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7612 High Drive have?
Some of 7612 High Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7612 High Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7612 High Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7612 High Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7612 High Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7612 High Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7612 High Drive offers parking.
Does 7612 High Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7612 High Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7612 High Drive have a pool?
No, 7612 High Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7612 High Drive have accessible units?
No, 7612 High Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7612 High Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7612 High Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7612 High Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7612 High Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
