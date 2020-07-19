7612 High Drive

Amenities

Prairie Village Home close to Shopping and Entertainment - This Ranch Prairie Village Home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. There is a large Living room and separate Dining Room. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher with Breakfast room off Kitchen. Home offers a private driveway with a Two car Garage with Openers. There is also a fenced backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.



Rent is $1,295.00 per Month



