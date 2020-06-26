Amenities
7318 Rosewood Available 08/08/19 {7318} Charming PV + Hardwood Floors + All Appliances Included + Fenced Yard - Don't miss this charming 1.5 story home nestled on a quiet, tree-lined street within walking distance to Porter Park and minutes from downtown PV's best shopping & dining.
Modern updates throughout and well cared for! Hardwoods throughout, updated bathrooms & Fresh paint.
Formal dining and a sunny breakfast room off the kitchen. Relax and enjoy your coffee in the sun-room with bay windows or on the spacious deck that is perfect for entertaining in a treed and fenced backyard.
Kitchen 11X7
Dining Room 10X10
Living Room 17X11
Breakfast Room 9X9
Master Bedroom 16X10
Bedroom #2 11X10
Bedroom #3 13X11
SUN 11X6
Elementary: Prairie
Middle School: Indian Hills
Senior High: SM East
(RLNE4204810)