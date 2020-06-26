All apartments in Prairie Village
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

7318 Rosewood

7318 Rosewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7318 Rosewood Drive, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7318 Rosewood Available 08/08/19 {7318} Charming PV + Hardwood Floors + All Appliances Included + Fenced Yard - Don't miss this charming 1.5 story home nestled on a quiet, tree-lined street within walking distance to Porter Park and minutes from downtown PV's best shopping & dining.

Modern updates throughout and well cared for! Hardwoods throughout, updated bathrooms & Fresh paint.

Formal dining and a sunny breakfast room off the kitchen. Relax and enjoy your coffee in the sun-room with bay windows or on the spacious deck that is perfect for entertaining in a treed and fenced backyard.

Kitchen 11X7
Dining Room 10X10
Living Room 17X11
Breakfast Room 9X9
Master Bedroom 16X10
Bedroom #2 11X10
Bedroom #3 13X11
SUN 11X6

Elementary: Prairie
Middle School: Indian Hills
Senior High: SM East

(RLNE4204810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7318 Rosewood have any available units?
7318 Rosewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7318 Rosewood have?
Some of 7318 Rosewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7318 Rosewood currently offering any rent specials?
7318 Rosewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7318 Rosewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 7318 Rosewood is pet friendly.
Does 7318 Rosewood offer parking?
Yes, 7318 Rosewood offers parking.
Does 7318 Rosewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7318 Rosewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7318 Rosewood have a pool?
No, 7318 Rosewood does not have a pool.
Does 7318 Rosewood have accessible units?
No, 7318 Rosewood does not have accessible units.
Does 7318 Rosewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 7318 Rosewood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7318 Rosewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 7318 Rosewood does not have units with air conditioning.
