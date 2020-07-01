7228 Linden Street

Amenities

Don't miss this one, it will go quickly. In highly sought after Prairie Village location, this charming ranch home with full, unfinished (but dry and usable) basement. Comes with all kitchen appliances AND washer/dryer. All hard surface floors including tile entry, baths and kitchen; Hardwoods throughout living room and all bedrooms. The galley style kitchen has iridescent tile back splash; 5 burner gas range, dishwasher, microwave and S/S fridge included.

That's correct, this home has 3 bedrooms, all with great storage space AND 2 full baths. Such a hidden gem in this location. Large fenced backyard with extra storage shed and nice deck for relaxing, entertaining and grilling.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.