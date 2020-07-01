All apartments in Prairie Village
Last updated April 5 2020 at 4:25 AM

7228 Linden Street

7228 Linden Street · No Longer Available
Location

7228 Linden Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
extra storage
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Don't miss this one, it will go quickly. In highly sought after Prairie Village location, this charming ranch home with full, unfinished (but dry and usable) basement. Comes with all kitchen appliances AND washer/dryer. All hard surface floors including tile entry, baths and kitchen; Hardwoods throughout living room and all bedrooms. The galley style kitchen has iridescent tile back splash; 5 burner gas range, dishwasher, microwave and S/S fridge included.
That's correct, this home has 3 bedrooms, all with great storage space AND 2 full baths. Such a hidden gem in this location. Large fenced backyard with extra storage shed and nice deck for relaxing, entertaining and grilling.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7228 Linden Street have any available units?
7228 Linden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7228 Linden Street have?
Some of 7228 Linden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7228 Linden Street currently offering any rent specials?
7228 Linden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7228 Linden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7228 Linden Street is pet friendly.
Does 7228 Linden Street offer parking?
No, 7228 Linden Street does not offer parking.
Does 7228 Linden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7228 Linden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7228 Linden Street have a pool?
No, 7228 Linden Street does not have a pool.
Does 7228 Linden Street have accessible units?
No, 7228 Linden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7228 Linden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7228 Linden Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7228 Linden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7228 Linden Street does not have units with air conditioning.

