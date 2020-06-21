All apartments in Prairie Village
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6319 West 75th Street 135

6319 West 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6319 West 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66204

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 6319 #135 - Property Id: 88265

Bremerton Park is an AWESOME apartment complex located in Overland Park/ Prairie Village.

The apartment offers 2 good sized bedrooms, that both have a walk-in closet.The bathroom has a gigantic counter,and good water pressure. There are 2 decks that offer some outside space. Another huge bonus is that the ceilings are VAULTED in this apartment. It makes the apartment feel quite spacious.

This place is QUIET and CLEAN. It has beautiful landscaping, a nice pool, and the maintenance staff is fantastic. The apartment comes with 2 parking spaces, and a storage space on the first floor.

There are several amenities within walking distance of the apartment including: restaurants, grocery stores, schools, parks, etc. The location is ideal.

Hurry and snag this place before it is taken! Rates will go up in January.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88265
Property Id 88265

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4539196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6319 West 75th Street 135 have any available units?
6319 West 75th Street 135 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 6319 West 75th Street 135 have?
Some of 6319 West 75th Street 135's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6319 West 75th Street 135 currently offering any rent specials?
6319 West 75th Street 135 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 West 75th Street 135 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6319 West 75th Street 135 is pet friendly.
Does 6319 West 75th Street 135 offer parking?
Yes, 6319 West 75th Street 135 does offer parking.
Does 6319 West 75th Street 135 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6319 West 75th Street 135 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 West 75th Street 135 have a pool?
Yes, 6319 West 75th Street 135 has a pool.
Does 6319 West 75th Street 135 have accessible units?
No, 6319 West 75th Street 135 does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 West 75th Street 135 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6319 West 75th Street 135 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6319 West 75th Street 135 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6319 West 75th Street 135 does not have units with air conditioning.
