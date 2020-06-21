6319 West 75th Street 135

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit 6319 #135 - Property Id: 88265



Bremerton Park is an AWESOME apartment complex located in Overland Park/ Prairie Village.



The apartment offers 2 good sized bedrooms, that both have a walk-in closet.The bathroom has a gigantic counter,and good water pressure. There are 2 decks that offer some outside space. Another huge bonus is that the ceilings are VAULTED in this apartment. It makes the apartment feel quite spacious.



This place is QUIET and CLEAN. It has beautiful landscaping, a nice pool, and the maintenance staff is fantastic. The apartment comes with 2 parking spaces, and a storage space on the first floor.



There are several amenities within walking distance of the apartment including: restaurants, grocery stores, schools, parks, etc. The location is ideal.



Hurry and snag this place before it is taken! Rates will go up in January.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88265

Property Id 88265



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4539196)