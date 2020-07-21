5600 W 70th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

{5600} Prairie Village Ranch + Hardwood Floors Throughout + Fresh, Neutral Paint - Charming and Updated Ranch Style home in Prairie Village! Located near The Village Shopping Center, Shawnee Mission Medical Center, and parks!



Open Living Room with fireplace, Formal Dining Room with sliding door to patio and large Fenced Back Yard.



Eat-In Kitchen with plenty of storage! Two full baths with updated hardware!



Large Master Bedroom! Laundry room with Washer/ Dryer included.



One Car Garage. Fenced yard.



Fresh Paint and Hardwood Floors!



Living Room 20X11

Kitchen 17X11

Master Bed 15X11

Bed Two 11X11

Bed Three 9X8



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3987271)