All apartments in Prairie Village
Find more places like 5600 W 70th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prairie Village, KS
/
5600 W 70th Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

5600 W 70th Street

5600 West 70th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prairie Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5600 West 70th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
{5600} Prairie Village Ranch + Hardwood Floors Throughout + Fresh, Neutral Paint - Charming and Updated Ranch Style home in Prairie Village! Located near The Village Shopping Center, Shawnee Mission Medical Center, and parks!

Open Living Room with fireplace, Formal Dining Room with sliding door to patio and large Fenced Back Yard.

Eat-In Kitchen with plenty of storage! Two full baths with updated hardware!

Large Master Bedroom! Laundry room with Washer/ Dryer included.

One Car Garage. Fenced yard.

Fresh Paint and Hardwood Floors!

Living Room 20X11
Kitchen 17X11
Master Bed 15X11
Bed Two 11X11
Bed Three 9X8

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3987271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 W 70th Street have any available units?
5600 W 70th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 5600 W 70th Street have?
Some of 5600 W 70th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 W 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5600 W 70th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 W 70th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5600 W 70th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5600 W 70th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5600 W 70th Street offers parking.
Does 5600 W 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5600 W 70th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 W 70th Street have a pool?
No, 5600 W 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5600 W 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 5600 W 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 W 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5600 W 70th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5600 W 70th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5600 W 70th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208

Similar Pages

Prairie Village 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPrairie Village 2 Bedroom Apartments
Prairie Village Apartments with GymsPrairie Village Apartments with Parking
Prairie Village Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MORaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MO
Parkville, MOSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City