Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4704 West 76th Street Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous Prairie Village property available August 1! - COMING SOON! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 (still occupied)! Lots of amazing features in this amazing home in the heart of Prairie Village! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer included! 6-in privacy fence and large backyard! Nest thermostat. New windows for energy efficiency! Landlord will have gutters cleaned every 6 months and HVAC serviced including filter change quarterly. Owner to approve any pets on premises. Showings can only be done with an approved application. Call Michelle at 816-724-2276 or email to michelle@optionmsi.com for inquiries about this home.



