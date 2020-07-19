All apartments in Prairie Village
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

4704 West 76th Street

Location

4704 West 76th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Ridge

Amenities

4704 West 76th Street Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous Prairie Village property available August 1! - COMING SOON! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 (still occupied)! Lots of amazing features in this amazing home in the heart of Prairie Village! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer included! 6-in privacy fence and large backyard! Nest thermostat. New windows for energy efficiency! Landlord will have gutters cleaned every 6 months and HVAC serviced including filter change quarterly. Owner to approve any pets on premises. Showings can only be done with an approved application. Call Michelle at 816-724-2276 or email to michelle@optionmsi.com for inquiries about this home.

(RLNE4960475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 West 76th Street have any available units?
4704 West 76th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 4704 West 76th Street have?
Some of 4704 West 76th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 West 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4704 West 76th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 West 76th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4704 West 76th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4704 West 76th Street offer parking?
No, 4704 West 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4704 West 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4704 West 76th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 West 76th Street have a pool?
No, 4704 West 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4704 West 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 4704 West 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 West 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 West 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4704 West 76th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4704 West 76th Street has units with air conditioning.
