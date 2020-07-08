4014 W 74th Street

Amenities
{4014} Gorgeous Remodel in the Heart of Prairie Village! So Much Space! Finished Basement, 1 car garage. Available Immediately! - Spacious main level is open and bright with tons of updates!
Hardwood flooring and modern grey walls throughout. Updated kitchen with granite, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and W/D not included.
Main floor master suite plus two additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Private fourth bedroom upstairs with full bathroom!
Finished basement with two new egress windows for natural light - perfect for rec room or guest suite with additional full bathroom!
All bathrooms newly remodeled. 1 car attached garage.
Belinder Elementary
Indian Hills Middle
SM East High
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5738868)