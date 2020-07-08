All apartments in Prairie Village
4014 W 74th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

4014 W 74th Street

4014 West 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4014 West 74th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
{4014} Gorgeous Remodel in the Heart of Prairie Village! So Much Space! Finished Basement, 1 car garage. Available Immediately! - Spacious main level is open and bright with tons of updates!

Hardwood flooring and modern grey walls throughout. Updated kitchen with granite, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and W/D not included.

Main floor master suite plus two additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Private fourth bedroom upstairs with full bathroom!

Finished basement with two new egress windows for natural light - perfect for rec room or guest suite with additional full bathroom!

All bathrooms newly remodeled. 1 car attached garage.

Belinder Elementary
Indian Hills Middle
SM East High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5738868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

