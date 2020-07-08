4014 W 74th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

{4014} Gorgeous Remodel in the Heart of Prairie Village! So Much Space! Finished Basement, 1 car garage. Available Immediately! - Spacious main level is open and bright with tons of updates!



Hardwood flooring and modern grey walls throughout. Updated kitchen with granite, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and W/D not included.



Main floor master suite plus two additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Private fourth bedroom upstairs with full bathroom!



Finished basement with two new egress windows for natural light - perfect for rec room or guest suite with additional full bathroom!



All bathrooms newly remodeled. 1 car attached garage.



Belinder Elementary

Indian Hills Middle

SM East High



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5738868)