All apartments in Prairie Village
Find more places like 3029 W 74th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prairie Village, KS
/
3029 W 74th St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:14 PM

3029 W 74th St

3029 West 74th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prairie Village
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3029 West 74th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch rents for $1,795 per month with a $1,795 security deposit. It's convenient location is within walking distance to Prairie Village Shopping Center. Features include hardwood floors, renovated bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a two car garage. The finished basement offers versatility and storage. A large backyard offers pleasant outdoor enjoyment. All utilities are the responsibility of the resident and renters insurance is required. Pets allowed upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 W 74th St have any available units?
3029 W 74th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 3029 W 74th St have?
Some of 3029 W 74th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 W 74th St currently offering any rent specials?
3029 W 74th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 W 74th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3029 W 74th St is pet friendly.
Does 3029 W 74th St offer parking?
Yes, 3029 W 74th St offers parking.
Does 3029 W 74th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3029 W 74th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 W 74th St have a pool?
No, 3029 W 74th St does not have a pool.
Does 3029 W 74th St have accessible units?
No, 3029 W 74th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 W 74th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 W 74th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3029 W 74th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3029 W 74th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Corinth Gardens
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208

Similar Pages

Prairie Village 1 BedroomsPrairie Village 2 Bedrooms
Prairie Village Apartments with GymPrairie Village Apartments with Parking
Prairie Village Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City