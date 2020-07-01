3029 W 74th St

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch rents for $1,795 per month with a $1,795 security deposit. It's convenient location is within walking distance to Prairie Village Shopping Center. Features include hardwood floors, renovated bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a two car garage. The finished basement offers versatility and storage. A large backyard offers pleasant outdoor enjoyment. All utilities are the responsibility of the resident and renters insurance is required. Pets allowed upon approval.