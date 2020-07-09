2714 W. 73rd Terr

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Ranch Style In Prairie Village - Property Id: 184638



Great Home in the heart of Prairie Village! Beautifully landscaped fenced yard, three good sized bedrooms with large closets, one updated Bath. Central air, gas heat, washer and dryer furnished in the basement laundry area, fully equipped kitchen with new appliances including a gas stove/range and updates throughout. Close to Shawnee Mission schools, within walking distance of many Prairie Village amenities. Great location with the Plaza, Midtown and access to the interstate being only minutes away. A single car garage with extra storage, full unfinished basement and a fenced yard with large deck, wood burning fire place add to the advantages of this nice property. A short term lease is available at this time. One month's rent as a security deposit. SMALL pets are allowed with pet fees. Available now. Please get in touch for a viewing of this great home!

