2712 W 76th St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This expansive ranch floorplan with large master, another bedroom and laundry off back of the house and two other bedrooms and another full bath at the front, is an excellent layout for family or roommate situations. Enjoy granite, stainless appliances, upgraded kitchen cabinets, tile flooring, a cozy living room with hardwoods and a large patio for entertaining. All within the perfect Prairie Village location of 76th and Belinder; close to shops, grocery and Belinder Elementary. Call KPMAdvantage to schedule a showing appointment today, (913) 777-1302.