2504 W 76TH ST
2504 W 76TH ST

2504 West 76th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2504 West 76th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Meadow Lake

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Prairie Village - Quiet Prairie Village neighborhood. This 3 bedroom one bath home features a brand new kitchen with granite counter-tops, all new appliances including a microwave and a freshly remodeled bathroom as well. New vinyl wood plank flooring and carpet. The utility room is located on the 1st floor right off of the kitchen giving you easy laundry access.
Central air and an attached garage.
Located west of State Line Road on 76th Street close to shopping, restaurants, and has quick highway access.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
This home does not offer a basement.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions do apply*
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE3569898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 W 76TH ST have any available units?
2504 W 76TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 2504 W 76TH ST have?
Some of 2504 W 76TH ST's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 W 76TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2504 W 76TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 W 76TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 W 76TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 2504 W 76TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 2504 W 76TH ST offers parking.
Does 2504 W 76TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 W 76TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 W 76TH ST have a pool?
No, 2504 W 76TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 2504 W 76TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2504 W 76TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 W 76TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 W 76TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 W 76TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2504 W 76TH ST has units with air conditioning.
