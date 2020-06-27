2504 W 76TH ST

Amenities

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Prairie Village - Quiet Prairie Village neighborhood. This 3 bedroom one bath home features a brand new kitchen with granite counter-tops, all new appliances including a microwave and a freshly remodeled bathroom as well. New vinyl wood plank flooring and carpet. The utility room is located on the 1st floor right off of the kitchen giving you easy laundry access.

Central air and an attached garage.

Located west of State Line Road on 76th Street close to shopping, restaurants, and has quick highway access.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

This home does not offer a basement.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions do apply*

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



