Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Cute Cottage home for Rent! 3bed 1.5 Bath. Sunroom, big backyard, quiet street. washer dryer in the basement, and 1 car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities, and lawn, no pets allowed, and no Section 8. Application fee is $35 per adult. Income must be at least 3 times the rental amount.