All apartments in Prairie Village
Find more places like 2017 West 72nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prairie Village, KS
/
2017 West 72nd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2017 West 72nd Street

2017 West 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prairie Village
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2017 West 72nd Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Call Kevin (816) 529-9960 to see this Beauty. Stunning updated ranch-style home in Prairie Village. Custom, professional paint throughout in designer colors with new marble bath remodel. Hardwood floors, large, granite center island and all new stainless kitchen appliance. Gourmet gas range. Newer windows in 2006 for energy efficiency. Best location in PV-close to restaurants &amp;amp; entertainment in Brookside, Plaza, Waldo &amp;amp; Corinth Sq. Full sized laundry and mud room of patio with fenced yard and front and back decks. Spacious office/den bonus and small garage storage area. Rent is $1,595 + 1 Time Admin fee of $150 + Monthly Credit Reporting fee of $7 and Deposit is $1,595. App fee is $45. Pets negotiable with add'l Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 West 72nd Street have any available units?
2017 West 72nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 2017 West 72nd Street have?
Some of 2017 West 72nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 West 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2017 West 72nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 West 72nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 West 72nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2017 West 72nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2017 West 72nd Street offers parking.
Does 2017 West 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 West 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 West 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 2017 West 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2017 West 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2017 West 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 West 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 West 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 West 72nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 West 72nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace
Prairie Village, KS 66207

Similar Pages

Prairie Village 1 BedroomsPrairie Village 2 Bedrooms
Prairie Village Apartments with GymPrairie Village Apartments with Parking
Prairie Village Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City