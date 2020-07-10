2017 West 72nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Call Kevin (816) 529-9960 to see this Beauty. Stunning updated ranch-style home in Prairie Village. Custom, professional paint throughout in designer colors with new marble bath remodel. Hardwood floors, large, granite center island and all new stainless kitchen appliance. Gourmet gas range. Newer windows in 2006 for energy efficiency. Best location in PV-close to restaurants &amp; entertainment in Brookside, Plaza, Waldo &amp; Corinth Sq. Full sized laundry and mud room of patio with fenced yard and front and back decks. Spacious office/den bonus and small garage storage area. Rent is $1,595 + 1 Time Admin fee of $150 + Monthly Credit Reporting fee of $7 and Deposit is $1,595. App fee is $45. Pets negotiable with add'l Deposit.