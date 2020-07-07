7832 West 61st Terrace

Amenities
With so much space to offer and many updates you must schedule your viewing. This lovely unit has an eat-in kitchen with a view into the dining area. It also comes with stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, & refrigerator. You will love the convenient half bathroom on the main level. The living room is spacious and sunny. Upstairs are three large bedrooms, master bathroom & hall bathroom. This home backs up to a lovely park. Plenty of storage in the basement. Call Now!!
County: Johnson
Subd: Greenway Place
Style: 2 Story, duplex
Year Built: 1976
Sq ft per county: 1426
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 1 car
Basement: Full, Unfinished
Yard: Open
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Laundry Area: Bsmnt
Fireplace: 1
Pet deposit: Required
Elem Schl: Crestview
Middle Schl: Antioch
High Schl: SM North
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator
This information was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no guarantee as to its accuracy nor any implied.
Directions: From Shawnee Mission Parkway, East to Robinson, North to 61st Ter, West on 61st Ter, Home is the second to last on the right hand side
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.