All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 7832 West 61st Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
7832 West 61st Terrace
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:36 PM

7832 West 61st Terrace

7832 West 61st Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7832 West 61st Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66202
Crestview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
With so much space to offer and many updates you must schedule your viewing. This lovely unit has an eat-in kitchen with a view into the dining area. It also comes with stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, & refrigerator. You will love the convenient half bathroom on the main level. The living room is spacious and sunny. Upstairs are three large bedrooms, master bathroom & hall bathroom. This home backs up to a lovely park. Plenty of storage in the basement. Call Now!!

County: Johnson
Subd: Greenway Place
Style: 2 Story, duplex
Year Built: 1976
Sq ft per county: 1426
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 1 car
Basement: Full, Unfinished
Yard: Open
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Laundry Area: Bsmnt
Fireplace: 1
Pet deposit: Required
Elem Schl: Crestview
Middle Schl: Antioch
High Schl: SM North
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator
This information was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no guarantee as to its accuracy nor any implied.
Directions: From Shawnee Mission Parkway, East to Robinson, North to 61st Ter, West on 61st Ter, Home is the second to last on the right hand side

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7832 West 61st Terrace have any available units?
7832 West 61st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7832 West 61st Terrace have?
Some of 7832 West 61st Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7832 West 61st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7832 West 61st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7832 West 61st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7832 West 61st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7832 West 61st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7832 West 61st Terrace offers parking.
Does 7832 West 61st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7832 West 61st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7832 West 61st Terrace have a pool?
No, 7832 West 61st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7832 West 61st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7832 West 61st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7832 West 61st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7832 West 61st Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66213
Crowne Chase
11621 West 118th Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66210
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane
Overland Park, KS 66212
Treetop Lodge Apartments
8951 Reeder St
Overland Park, KS 66214

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City