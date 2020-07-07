7832 West 61st Terrace

Amenities

With so much space to offer and many updates you must schedule your viewing. This lovely unit has an eat-in kitchen with a view into the dining area. It also comes with stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, & refrigerator. You will love the convenient half bathroom on the main level. The living room is spacious and sunny. Upstairs are three large bedrooms, master bathroom & hall bathroom. This home backs up to a lovely park. Plenty of storage in the basement. Call Now!!



County: Johnson

Subd: Greenway Place

Style: 2 Story, duplex

Year Built: 1976

Sq ft per county: 1426

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage: 1 car

Basement: Full, Unfinished

Yard: Open

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Laundry Area: Bsmnt

Fireplace: 1

Pet deposit: Required

Elem Schl: Crestview

Middle Schl: Antioch

High Schl: SM North

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator

This information was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no guarantee as to its accuracy nor any implied.

Directions: From Shawnee Mission Parkway, East to Robinson, North to 61st Ter, West on 61st Ter, Home is the second to last on the right hand side



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.