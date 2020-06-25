Amenities
5611 W 101st Street Available 06/05/20 {5611} Updated OP Ranch + Two Car Garage + Fenced Yard and Stamped Concrete Patio Perfect for Spring BBQs - Open and bright single level living at it's best!
Spacious living room with hardwood floors and charming window to the kitchen - perfect for bar stools! Kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Eat in area with access to the stamped concrete patio.
Large master bedroom with updated en suite bathroom and great natural light! Private access to the patio from the master!
Large laundry room with built in storage- w/d included! Fully fenced yard. 2 car garage.
Kitchen 12X20
Living 12X18
Master Bed 13X13
Bed Two 9X10
Bed Three 10X10
Laundry 12X5
Trailwood Elementary
Indian Woods Middle
SM South High
(RLNE4852792)