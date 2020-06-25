All apartments in Overland Park
5611 W 101st Street
5611 W 101st Street

5611 West 101st Street · No Longer Available
Location

5611 West 101st Street, Overland Park, KS 66207
Nall Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
5611 W 101st Street Available 06/05/20 {5611} Updated OP Ranch + Two Car Garage + Fenced Yard and Stamped Concrete Patio Perfect for Spring BBQs - Open and bright single level living at it's best!

Spacious living room with hardwood floors and charming window to the kitchen - perfect for bar stools! Kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Eat in area with access to the stamped concrete patio.

Large master bedroom with updated en suite bathroom and great natural light! Private access to the patio from the master!

Large laundry room with built in storage- w/d included! Fully fenced yard. 2 car garage.

Kitchen 12X20
Living 12X18
Master Bed 13X13
Bed Two 9X10
Bed Three 10X10
Laundry 12X5

Trailwood Elementary
Indian Woods Middle
SM South High

(RLNE4852792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 W 101st Street have any available units?
5611 W 101st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5611 W 101st Street have?
Some of 5611 W 101st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 W 101st Street currently offering any rent specials?
5611 W 101st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 W 101st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5611 W 101st Street is pet friendly.
Does 5611 W 101st Street offer parking?
Yes, 5611 W 101st Street offers parking.
Does 5611 W 101st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 W 101st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 W 101st Street have a pool?
No, 5611 W 101st Street does not have a pool.
Does 5611 W 101st Street have accessible units?
No, 5611 W 101st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 W 101st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5611 W 101st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
