Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

5611 W 101st Street Available 06/05/20 {5611} Updated OP Ranch + Two Car Garage + Fenced Yard and Stamped Concrete Patio Perfect for Spring BBQs - Open and bright single level living at it's best!



Spacious living room with hardwood floors and charming window to the kitchen - perfect for bar stools! Kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Eat in area with access to the stamped concrete patio.



Large master bedroom with updated en suite bathroom and great natural light! Private access to the patio from the master!



Large laundry room with built in storage- w/d included! Fully fenced yard. 2 car garage.



Kitchen 12X20

Living 12X18

Master Bed 13X13

Bed Two 9X10

Bed Three 10X10

Laundry 12X5



Trailwood Elementary

Indian Woods Middle

SM South High



