863 W Layton St

Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This charming Olathe home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. With the open floor plan you can enjoy the double sided fireplace from the living room and dining room. Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters There is also a finished family room, bedroom and bathroom in the walkout basement. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. AVAILABLE ON 7/15/2020. Home is pet friendly with a non-refundable deposit. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.