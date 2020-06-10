All apartments in Olathe
863 W Layton St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

863 W Layton St

863 West Layton Street · No Longer Available
Location

863 West Layton Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Fairview

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This charming Olathe home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. With the open floor plan you can enjoy the double sided fireplace from the living room and dining room. Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters There is also a finished family room, bedroom and bathroom in the walkout basement. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. AVAILABLE ON 7/15/2020. Home is pet friendly with a non-refundable deposit. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 W Layton St have any available units?
863 W Layton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 863 W Layton St have?
Some of 863 W Layton St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 W Layton St currently offering any rent specials?
863 W Layton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 W Layton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 863 W Layton St is pet friendly.
Does 863 W Layton St offer parking?
No, 863 W Layton St does not offer parking.
Does 863 W Layton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 W Layton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 W Layton St have a pool?
Yes, 863 W Layton St has a pool.
Does 863 W Layton St have accessible units?
No, 863 W Layton St does not have accessible units.
Does 863 W Layton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 863 W Layton St does not have units with dishwashers.

