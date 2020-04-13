All apartments in Olathe
804 East Wabash Street

804 East Wabash Street · No Longer Available
Location

804 East Wabash Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Water Works

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 East Wabash Street have any available units?
804 East Wabash Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 804 East Wabash Street currently offering any rent specials?
804 East Wabash Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 East Wabash Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 East Wabash Street is pet friendly.
Does 804 East Wabash Street offer parking?
No, 804 East Wabash Street does not offer parking.
Does 804 East Wabash Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 East Wabash Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 East Wabash Street have a pool?
No, 804 East Wabash Street does not have a pool.
Does 804 East Wabash Street have accessible units?
No, 804 East Wabash Street does not have accessible units.
Does 804 East Wabash Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 East Wabash Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 East Wabash Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 East Wabash Street does not have units with air conditioning.
