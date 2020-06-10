26191 W 141st Terrace

Amenities

*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home In A Gardner Neighborhood - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on August 14th!



Ask about the Home Town Hero program! You could receive up to $200 off the first month's rent.



Three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

Our Patriot floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen, full furnished, open to an equally nice sized living area.Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas and a neutral color palette so its perfect for easy cleaning and super easy to decorate!

This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.



The community is a close distance to shopping and businesses that include Olathe Medical Center, Tyson, and Pepsi. It is also not far from Kansas Sate University.

This home is worth a look...



Our Whitetail community is located off W 143rd Street with easy access to Interstate 35. Also, just minutes from The Great Mall.



