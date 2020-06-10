All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 26191 W 141st Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
26191 W 141st Terrace
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

26191 W 141st Terrace

26191 West 141st Terrace · (800) 314-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

26191 West 141st Terrace, Olathe, KS 66061

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26191 W 141st Terrace · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home In A Gardner Neighborhood - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on August 14th!

Ask about the Home Town Hero program! You could receive up to $200 off the first month's rent.

Three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.
Our Patriot floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen, full furnished, open to an equally nice sized living area.Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas and a neutral color palette so its perfect for easy cleaning and super easy to decorate!
This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.

The community is a close distance to shopping and businesses that include Olathe Medical Center, Tyson, and Pepsi. It is also not far from Kansas Sate University.
This home is worth a look...

Our Whitetail community is located off W 143rd Street with easy access to Interstate 35. Also, just minutes from The Great Mall.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5028204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26191 W 141st Terrace have any available units?
26191 W 141st Terrace has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 26191 W 141st Terrace have?
Some of 26191 W 141st Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26191 W 141st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
26191 W 141st Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26191 W 141st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 26191 W 141st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 26191 W 141st Terrace offer parking?
No, 26191 W 141st Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 26191 W 141st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26191 W 141st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26191 W 141st Terrace have a pool?
No, 26191 W 141st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 26191 W 141st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 26191 W 141st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 26191 W 141st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 26191 W 141st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 26191 W 141st Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity