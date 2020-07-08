26130 West 141st Court

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy this beautiful 1500 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank and carpet.



We are pet friendly!



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.