Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

26130 West 141st Court

26130 West 141st Court · No Longer Available
Location

26130 West 141st Court, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy this beautiful 1500 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank and carpet.

We are pet friendly!

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26130 West 141st Court have any available units?
26130 West 141st Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 26130 West 141st Court have?
Some of 26130 West 141st Court's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26130 West 141st Court currently offering any rent specials?
26130 West 141st Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26130 West 141st Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 26130 West 141st Court is pet friendly.
Does 26130 West 141st Court offer parking?
Yes, 26130 West 141st Court offers parking.
Does 26130 West 141st Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26130 West 141st Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26130 West 141st Court have a pool?
No, 26130 West 141st Court does not have a pool.
Does 26130 West 141st Court have accessible units?
No, 26130 West 141st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 26130 West 141st Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 26130 West 141st Court does not have units with dishwashers.

