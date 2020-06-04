21471 W 122nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This charming Olathe home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This home offers beautiful hardwood floors and large windows. Stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings and an open hearth w/ fireplace. There is a large family area in the finished basement. Huge master bath w/ separate bathtub and shower. Spacious walk in closet. Each bedroom has a large closet. Great size yard backs to green space. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. AVAILABLE ON 6/15/2020. Home is pet friendly with a non-refundable deposit. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.