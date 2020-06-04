Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This charming Olathe home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This home offers beautiful hardwood floors and large windows. Stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings and an open hearth w/ fireplace. There is a large family area in the finished basement. Huge master bath w/ separate bathtub and shower. Spacious walk in closet. Each bedroom has a large closet. Great size yard backs to green space. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. AVAILABLE ON 6/15/2020. Home is pet friendly with a non-refundable deposit. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21471 W 122nd St have any available units?
21471 W 122nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 21471 W 122nd St have?
Some of 21471 W 122nd St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21471 W 122nd St currently offering any rent specials?
21471 W 122nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21471 W 122nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21471 W 122nd St is pet friendly.
Does 21471 W 122nd St offer parking?
No, 21471 W 122nd St does not offer parking.
Does 21471 W 122nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21471 W 122nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21471 W 122nd St have a pool?
Yes, 21471 W 122nd St has a pool.
Does 21471 W 122nd St have accessible units?
No, 21471 W 122nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 21471 W 122nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21471 W 122nd St does not have units with dishwashers.