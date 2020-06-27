All apartments in Olathe
Last updated October 24 2019 at 4:03 PM

15224 South Arapaho Drive

15224 South Arapaho Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15224 South Arapaho Drive, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details like vaulted ceilings and a built in desk in the kitchen, making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15224 South Arapaho Drive have any available units?
15224 South Arapaho Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 15224 South Arapaho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15224 South Arapaho Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15224 South Arapaho Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15224 South Arapaho Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15224 South Arapaho Drive offer parking?
No, 15224 South Arapaho Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15224 South Arapaho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15224 South Arapaho Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15224 South Arapaho Drive have a pool?
No, 15224 South Arapaho Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15224 South Arapaho Drive have accessible units?
No, 15224 South Arapaho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15224 South Arapaho Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15224 South Arapaho Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15224 South Arapaho Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15224 South Arapaho Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
