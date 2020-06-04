All apartments in Olathe
15144 West 157th Terrace
Last updated April 15 2019 at 9:01 PM

15144 West 157th Terrace

15144 West 157th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

15144 West 157th Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062
Woodland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Follow the link to schedule a viewing!
https://renter.rently.com/properties/878302?source=marketing
We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

Gorgeous well cared for home with maintained landscaping. Great room with vaulted ceiling. Interior of the home has updated new paint colors!! These are older photos. Open kitchen layout with hardwood floors and tons of natural light! Large eating area that walks out to the deck, great for entertaining! Newer carpet and paint throughout the home! Family room with a fireplace walks out to the patio which leads you to the fenced in back yard with beautiful landscaping!. Neighborhood pool and within walking distance to Brougham Elementary. Chislom Trail Middle School, and Olathe South High School! Don't miss this one!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 5/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

