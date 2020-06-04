15144 West 157th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous well cared for home with maintained landscaping. Great room with vaulted ceiling. Interior of the home has updated new paint colors!! These are older photos. Open kitchen layout with hardwood floors and tons of natural light! Large eating area that walks out to the deck, great for entertaining! Newer carpet and paint throughout the home! Family room with a fireplace walks out to the patio which leads you to the fenced in back yard with beautiful landscaping!. Neighborhood pool and within walking distance to Brougham Elementary. Chislom Trail Middle School, and Olathe South High School! Don't miss this one!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 5/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

